Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou leaves her Vancouver home to attend her extradition hearing in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Denounce US misconduct and set Meng Wanzhou free, lawyer for Huawei executive tells judge in final phase of extradition case
- The US has tried to mislead the Canadian court about its fraud case against Meng, and the only remedy is a stay of proceedings, her lawyer says
- The last stages of Meng’s extradition case have begun almost 1,000 days after her arrest at Vancouver’s airport
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou leaves her Vancouver home to attend her extradition hearing in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Wednesday. Photo: AFP