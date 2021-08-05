A US Senate committee advanced a bill on Wednesday to further restrict the sale of Chinese telecommunications equipment in the US. Image: Shutterstock
US Senate panel advances bill to restrict sale of Chinese telecommunications equipment
- Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision and Dahua are targets of ‘Secure Equipment Act of 2021’
- Legislation is intended to close a loophole that had let the companies continue to sell to the US market despite a prohibition that went into effect last year
Topic | US-China tech war
A US Senate committee advanced a bill on Wednesday to further restrict the sale of Chinese telecommunications equipment in the US. Image: Shutterstock