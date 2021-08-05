A US Senate committee advanced a bill on Wednesday to further restrict the sale of Chinese telecommunications equipment in the US. Image: Shutterstock A US Senate committee advanced a bill on Wednesday to further restrict the sale of Chinese telecommunications equipment in the US. Image: Shutterstock
A US Senate committee advanced a bill on Wednesday to further restrict the sale of Chinese telecommunications equipment in the US. Image: Shutterstock
China /  Diplomacy

US Senate panel advances bill to restrict sale of Chinese telecommunications equipment

  • Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision and Dahua are targets of ‘Secure Equipment Act of 2021’
  • Legislation is intended to close a loophole that had let the companies continue to sell to the US market despite a prohibition that went into effect last year

Topic |   US-China tech war
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein

Updated: 6:19am, 5 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A US Senate committee advanced a bill on Wednesday to further restrict the sale of Chinese telecommunications equipment in the US. Image: Shutterstock A US Senate committee advanced a bill on Wednesday to further restrict the sale of Chinese telecommunications equipment in the US. Image: Shutterstock
A US Senate committee advanced a bill on Wednesday to further restrict the sale of Chinese telecommunications equipment in the US. Image: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE