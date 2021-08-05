Senator Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia, speaking at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Wednesday. Photo: via YouTube
Former US national security officials warn Congress of pervasive Chinese threats
- The Senate Intelligence Committee holds rare public hearing featuring discussions about the influence Beijing has gained over multiple sectors of US society
- ‘The US private sector and academia have become the geopolitical battle space for China,’ ex-counter-intelligence leader says
Topic | US-China relations
Senator Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia, speaking at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Wednesday. Photo: via YouTube