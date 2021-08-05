Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the US and other countries were “blatantly meddling” in China’s affairs. Photo: Weibo Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the US and other countries were “blatantly meddling” in China’s affairs. Photo: Weibo
Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the US and other countries were “blatantly meddling” in China’s affairs. Photo: Weibo
China /  Diplomacy

China says Asean cooperation shouldn’t be ‘hollowed out’ in swipe at US

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells East Asia Summit the region should ‘be wary of pseudo-multilateralism’
  • He also hits out at ‘groundless’ criticism over Beijing’s human rights record in Xinjiang and Hong Kong

Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 3:30pm, 5 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the US and other countries were “blatantly meddling” in China’s affairs. Photo: Weibo Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the US and other countries were “blatantly meddling” in China’s affairs. Photo: Weibo
Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the US and other countries were “blatantly meddling” in China’s affairs. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE