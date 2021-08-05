Taiwan has thanked the United States for agreeing to sell 40 self-propelled howitzer artillery systems to the island. Photo: AFP
China vows to hit back at US$750 million US arms sale to Taiwan
- Beijing says the sale sends the wrong signal to Taiwanese independence forces
- Taipei says the weapons will help it maintain rock-solid self-defence and regional peace and stability
Topic | US-China relations
Taiwan has thanked the United States for agreeing to sell 40 self-propelled howitzer artillery systems to the island. Photo: AFP