Taiwan has thanked the United States for agreeing to sell 40 self-propelled howitzer artillery systems to the island. Photo: AFP Taiwan has thanked the United States for agreeing to sell 40 self-propelled howitzer artillery systems to the island. Photo: AFP
Taiwan has thanked the United States for agreeing to sell 40 self-propelled howitzer artillery systems to the island. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China vows to hit back at US$750 million US arms sale to Taiwan

  • Beijing says the sale sends the wrong signal to Taiwanese independence forces
  • Taipei says the weapons will help it maintain rock-solid self-defence and regional peace and stability

Topic |   US-China relations
Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 6:00pm, 5 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan has thanked the United States for agreeing to sell 40 self-propelled howitzer artillery systems to the island. Photo: AFP Taiwan has thanked the United States for agreeing to sell 40 self-propelled howitzer artillery systems to the island. Photo: AFP
Taiwan has thanked the United States for agreeing to sell 40 self-propelled howitzer artillery systems to the island. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE