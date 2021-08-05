Fighting has intensified after the US announced its withdrawal. Photo: Reuters Fighting has intensified after the US announced its withdrawal. Photo: Reuters
Fighting has intensified after the US announced its withdrawal. Photo: Reuters
Afghanistan
China /  Diplomacy

US says it can still work with China to bring peace to Afghanistan

  • The State Department says the two countries have ‘an alignment of interests’ in stabilising the country after years of conflict
  • China recently hosted a Taliban delegation and one observer said the US is ‘OK with that’ but would worry if they seemed to be getting too close

Topic |   Afghanistan
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 10:30pm, 5 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Fighting has intensified after the US announced its withdrawal. Photo: Reuters Fighting has intensified after the US announced its withdrawal. Photo: Reuters
Fighting has intensified after the US announced its withdrawal. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE