US says it can still work with China to bring peace to Afghanistan
- The State Department says the two countries have ‘an alignment of interests’ in stabilising the country after years of conflict
- China recently hosted a Taliban delegation and one observer said the US is ‘OK with that’ but would worry if they seemed to be getting too close
Fighting has intensified after the US announced its withdrawal. Photo: Reuters