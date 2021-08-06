Beijing has pledged to step up its help to developing countries fighting Covid-19, at an international vaccine cooperation forum attended by more than 20 countries. Photo: Xinhua Beijing has pledged to step up its help to developing countries fighting Covid-19, at an international vaccine cooperation forum attended by more than 20 countries. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing has pledged to step up its help to developing countries fighting Covid-19, at an international vaccine cooperation forum attended by more than 20 countries. Photo: Xinhua
China takes the lead at international forum tackling Covid-19 vaccine inequality

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledges more technology transfers and production agreements to get vaccines to developing countries
  • The UN estimates 11 billion more doses are needed to vaccinate 70 per cent of the world’s population against the disease

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 12:33pm, 6 Aug, 2021

