Beijing has pledged to step up its help to developing countries fighting Covid-19, at an international vaccine cooperation forum attended by more than 20 countries. Photo: Xinhua
China takes the lead at international forum tackling Covid-19 vaccine inequality
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledges more technology transfers and production agreements to get vaccines to developing countries
- The UN estimates 11 billion more doses are needed to vaccinate 70 per cent of the world’s population against the disease
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
