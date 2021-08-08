Chinese military personnel will put their skills and weapons to the test in a joint military exercise in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua Chinese military personnel will put their skills and weapons to the test in a joint military exercise in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese military personnel will put their skills and weapons to the test in a joint military exercise in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Ready, set, fire: China and Russia get back to testing each other’s military tactics

  • String of bilateral and multilateral exercises follows pandemic-induced lull, sending out ‘powerful signal’ about Beijing and Moscow’s ability to work together
  • Growing acrimony with the US and shared concerns over the destabilisation of central Asia are seen as forces pulling the two militaries closer

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 8 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese military personnel will put their skills and weapons to the test in a joint military exercise in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua Chinese military personnel will put their skills and weapons to the test in a joint military exercise in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese military personnel will put their skills and weapons to the test in a joint military exercise in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE