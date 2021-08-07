Australian wines on sale in Shanghai, days before China hit them with tariffs which made them unviable on the Chinese market. Photo: EPA-EFE Australian wines on sale in Shanghai, days before China hit them with tariffs which made them unviable on the Chinese market. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australian wines on sale in Shanghai, days before China hit them with tariffs which made them unviable on the Chinese market. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Spectre of Trump inspires EU fight on China’s economic strong-arming

  • A proposed legislative instrument aimed at Donald Trump’s trade tariffs is being seen by the EU as an important tool against Beijing coercion
  • Australia’s experience of Chinese bans on its exports has been seen as a cautionary tale by many European countries

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 8:00pm, 7 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian wines on sale in Shanghai, days before China hit them with tariffs which made them unviable on the Chinese market. Photo: EPA-EFE Australian wines on sale in Shanghai, days before China hit them with tariffs which made them unviable on the Chinese market. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australian wines on sale in Shanghai, days before China hit them with tariffs which made them unviable on the Chinese market. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE