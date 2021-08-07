The PLA will conduct a naval drill in the South China Sea starting on Saturday. Photo: Handout The PLA will conduct a naval drill in the South China Sea starting on Saturday. Photo: Handout
The PLA will conduct a naval drill in the South China Sea starting on Saturday. Photo: Handout
US-China rivalry puts Pacific centre stage for world’s navies

  • The US Indo-Pacific command is planning a near-month-long series of global exercises with major allies including Japan, Britain and Australia
  • Meanwhile China will conduct exercises in the disputed South China Sea as its seeks to assert its claim to the waters

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 12:41pm, 7 Aug, 2021

