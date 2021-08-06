Cheng Xiaohe, a professor of international relations at Renmin University, said Qin’s reputation outside China was that of a tough diplomat but since arriving to the US his rhetoric has been “conciliatory and forward-looking.”

“From his speeches and this tweet one can guess that Qin Gang’s purpose in the US is not to be excessively confrontational with the US but to look for a kind of compromise and consensus in the relationship” said Cheng.

Cheng said that this was an ideal area of cooperation because it was not too sensitive politically. Despite the competitive nature of both countries’ vaccine diplomacy, issues such as vaccine passports require cooperation.

“For the world to enter the post-Covid-19 era where we coexist with the virus, US-China cooperation is essential because without things like recognising each other’s vaccines, the free circulation of people won’t be possible,” said Cheng.

However, other Chinese observers were sceptical that Qin’s olive branch would have much effect.

Shi Yinhong, former adviser to the State Council, China’s cabinet, said Qin’s message signalled that he would try to mitigate problems in the two countries’ relationship, but was more rhetorical than practical.

“I don’t think that anyone can productively and lastingly mitigate the situation, especially in any one of the disputed areas,” he said, pointing to issues such as Hong Kong, Xinjiang , the South China Sea and Taiwan.

