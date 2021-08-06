China’s new ambassador to US calls for Covid-19 cooperation
- Qin Gang, who is currently in quarantine in Washington, tweets that the two countries should work together on vaccines and helping other countries
- But some observers say that given the deep-seated tensions between the countries, his intervention will make little difference
Qin Gang, currently completing his second week of quarantine in Washington, tweeted on Friday that the spread of the Delta variant was causing a resurgence of infections in the US and local outbreaks in China.
“How about our two countries working together on solutions, eg more effective vaccines & helping other countries?” he tweeted.
The world has now
Fine in quarantine for a week now, yet the rampant spread of Delta variant is concerning. Infections in the US are resurging, and there’re local outbreaks in China. How about our two countries working together on solutions, e.g. more effective vaccines & helping other countries?
— Qin Gang 秦刚 (@ChinaAmbinUS)
Both China and the US
Cheng Xiaohe, a professor of international relations at Renmin University, said Qin’s reputation outside China was that of a tough diplomat but since arriving to the US his rhetoric has been “conciliatory and forward-looking.”
“From his speeches and this tweet one can guess that Qin Gang’s purpose in the US is not to be excessively confrontational with the US but to look for a kind of compromise and consensus in the relationship” said Cheng.
Cheng said that this was an ideal area of cooperation because it was not too sensitive politically. Despite the competitive nature of both countries’ vaccine diplomacy, issues such as vaccine passports require cooperation.
“For the world to enter the post-Covid-19 era where we coexist with the virus, US-China cooperation is essential because without things like recognising each other’s vaccines, the free circulation of people won’t be possible,” said Cheng.
However, other Chinese observers were sceptical that Qin’s olive branch would have much effect.
Shi Yinhong, former adviser to the State Council, China’s cabinet, said Qin’s message signalled that he would try to mitigate problems in the two countries’ relationship, but was more rhetorical than practical.
“I don’t think that anyone can productively and lastingly mitigate the situation, especially in any one of the disputed areas,” he said, pointing to issues such as Hong Kong,
Shi added that not even Qin’s predecessor,