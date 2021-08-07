North Korea is releasing emergency military rice reserves as its food shortage worsens, according to South Korea’s spy agency. Photo: AP North Korea is releasing emergency military rice reserves as its food shortage worsens, according to South Korea’s spy agency. Photo: AP
China highlights North Korean food crisis with call to lift UN sanctions

  • Wang Yi also hits out at US in Asean forum, accusing it of stoking tensions
  • Aid from Beijing and Seoul is not enough to solve Pyongyang’s problems, observer says

Teddy NgMinnie Chan
Teddy Ng  and Minnie Chan

Updated: 3:51pm, 7 Aug, 2021

