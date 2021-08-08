Irish Green Party politician Hazel Chu has just finished her term as the lord mayor of Dublin. Photo: Getty Images
‘Rock the boat’: Dublin’s Hazel Chu urges Ireland to stand up to China
- Irish Green Party chairwoman Chu felt the force of the far right first hand but still believes in punching above her weight
- Despite its small stature Dublin should take on Beijing over its human rights record, she says
Topic | China-EU relations
