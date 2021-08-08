Irish Green Party politician Hazel Chu has just finished her term as the lord mayor of Dublin. Photo: Getty Images Irish Green Party politician Hazel Chu has just finished her term as the lord mayor of Dublin. Photo: Getty Images
Irish Green Party politician Hazel Chu has just finished her term as the lord mayor of Dublin. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Diplomacy

‘Rock the boat’: Dublin’s Hazel Chu urges Ireland to stand up to China

  • Irish Green Party chairwoman Chu felt the force of the far right first hand but still believes in punching above her weight
  • Despite its small stature Dublin should take on Beijing over its human rights record, she says

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 7:42pm, 8 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Irish Green Party politician Hazel Chu has just finished her term as the lord mayor of Dublin. Photo: Getty Images Irish Green Party politician Hazel Chu has just finished her term as the lord mayor of Dublin. Photo: Getty Images
Irish Green Party politician Hazel Chu has just finished her term as the lord mayor of Dublin. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE