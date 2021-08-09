A former Chinese health minister has strongly rejected the view of some experts that China must learn to co-exist with Covid-19. Photo: Reuters A former Chinese health minister has strongly rejected the view of some experts that China must learn to co-exist with Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
China warned against living with Covid-19

  • Former health minister Gao Qiang advocates continuing with elimination goal, including against the Delta variant
  • His comments are at odds with epidemiologist Zhang Wenhong and other experts, but appear to align with Beijing’s official view

Updated: 4:57pm, 9 Aug, 2021

