Unmasked people walked through the street in Midtown Manhattan in New York in July 2021. A report by three Chinese think tanks accuses the US of being the country with the worst pandemic management record in the world. Photo: AFP
‘US leads world in pandemic failure’: Chinese report takes aim at American coronavirus response
- Three Chinese think tanks publish paper stating the US was to blame for ‘currency abuse, pandemic turmoil … origin-tracing terrorism’
- ‘America Ranked First?!’: The Truth about America’s fight against Covid-19’ report appears hastily put together and containing errors and emotive language
Topic | US-China relations
