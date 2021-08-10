US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about infrastructure investment at the University of Maryland’s engineering school on Monday. Photo: AFP
Antony Blinken promotes US infrastructure bill as vital to competition with China
- ‘Our domestic renewal and our strength in the world are completely intertwined,’ says US secretary of state
- Senate bill on verge of passage calls for US$550 billion in new spending and includes money for increased production of batteries and rare earth minerals
Topic | US-China relations
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about infrastructure investment at the University of Maryland’s engineering school on Monday. Photo: AFP