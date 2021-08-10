Robert Lloyd Schellenberg faced a retrial in 2019 and had his sentence upgraded to the death penalty. Photo: Reuters
China rejects Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg’s appeal against drug smuggling death penalty
- Court upholds ruling of 2019 retrial, which had found the original sentence of 15 years in prison to be too lenient
- Canada’s ambassador to China says the ruling and the trials of Michaels Kovrig and Spavor are linked to the Meng Wanzhou extradition case in Vancouver
