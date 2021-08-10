A US Navy photo shows American, British and Dutch warships conducting operations in the South China Sea on July 29. Photo: Twitter A US Navy photo shows American, British and Dutch warships conducting operations in the South China Sea on July 29. Photo: Twitter
South China Sea: US and China spar over ‘biggest threat’ in disputed waters

  • China has ignored rules in advancing unlawful maritime claims, top US diplomat Antony Blinken told a virtual UN Security Council meeting
  • Beijing’s ambassador shot back by calling the US the ‘biggest threat to stability’ in flashpoint region

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 6:06pm, 10 Aug, 2021

