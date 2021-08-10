A WHO expert team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus concluded that it was “highly unlikely” to have come from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology but US intelligence agencies are continuing to look for evidence to support the theory. Photo: AFP A WHO expert team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus concluded that it was “highly unlikely” to have come from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology but US intelligence agencies are continuing to look for evidence to support the theory. Photo: AFP
A WHO expert team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus concluded that it was “highly unlikely” to have come from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology but US intelligence agencies are continuing to look for evidence to support the theory. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China responds with fury to US intelligence hunt for Covid-19 lab leak evidence

  • Foreign ministry decries ‘obsession’ with political manipulation over virus origins and demands investigation into Fort Detrick claims
  • At least 25 million people have signed a petition calling for probe into the US biolab, according to Chinese state media

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 10 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A WHO expert team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus concluded that it was “highly unlikely” to have come from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology but US intelligence agencies are continuing to look for evidence to support the theory. Photo: AFP A WHO expert team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus concluded that it was “highly unlikely” to have come from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology but US intelligence agencies are continuing to look for evidence to support the theory. Photo: AFP
A WHO expert team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus concluded that it was “highly unlikely” to have come from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology but US intelligence agencies are continuing to look for evidence to support the theory. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE