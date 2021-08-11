Ottawa has condemned the cases of Michael Spavor, pictured, and Michael Kovrig as ‘arbitrary detention’ and ‘coercive diplomacy’ by China. Spavor’s trial in March lasted less than three hours and Canadian diplomats were denied access. Photo: AP
developing | Chinese court sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years after finding him guilty of spying
- The businessman was accused of ‘spying and illegal provision of state secrets abroad’ and faced a closed-door trial in March
- Spavor and Michael Kovrig were arrested in December 2018 days after Chinese tech executive Meng Wanzhou was detained in Canada on a US extradition request
