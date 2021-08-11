An internally displaced child from the northern provinces, who fled his home during fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces, receives medical treatment in Kabul on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters An internally displaced child from the northern provinces, who fled his home during fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces, receives medical treatment in Kabul on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
An internally displaced child from the northern provinces, who fled his home during fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces, receives medical treatment in Kabul on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Afghanistan
China /  Diplomacy

China tipped to push US on Afghan stability at Doha meeting

  • Beijing is concerned about the turmoil in Afghanistan posing a security threat to its Xinjiang region and investments in Central Asia
  • Slew of air strikes in recent days is proof the US won’t be able to make a clean break too easily, observers say

Topic |   Afghanistan
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 6:46pm, 11 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An internally displaced child from the northern provinces, who fled his home during fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces, receives medical treatment in Kabul on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters An internally displaced child from the northern provinces, who fled his home during fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces, receives medical treatment in Kabul on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
An internally displaced child from the northern provinces, who fled his home during fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces, receives medical treatment in Kabul on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE