Taiwan’s coastguard plans to hold live-fire exercises at the disputed Pratas Islands in the South China Sea in September. Photo: CNA Taiwan’s coastguard plans to hold live-fire exercises at the disputed Pratas Islands in the South China Sea in September. Photo: CNA
Taiwan’s coastguard plans to hold live-fire exercises at the disputed Pratas Islands in the South China Sea in September. Photo: CNA
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan, US agree to hold regular talks on coastguard cooperation

  • They have formed a working group to improve communication and share information on maritime security in the region
  • Local media said the two sides could hold joint drills near the island, but Taiwan’s coastguard denied the reports

Topic |   Tsai Ing-wen
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 9:00pm, 11 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan’s coastguard plans to hold live-fire exercises at the disputed Pratas Islands in the South China Sea in September. Photo: CNA Taiwan’s coastguard plans to hold live-fire exercises at the disputed Pratas Islands in the South China Sea in September. Photo: CNA
Taiwan’s coastguard plans to hold live-fire exercises at the disputed Pratas Islands in the South China Sea in September. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE