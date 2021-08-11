Diana Mickeviciene, the Lithuanian ambassador to China, is currently in quarantine after having recently travelled back to Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Lithuania to recall China ambassador over Taiwan office name row
- Source says diplomatic spat with its most vocal EU critic gives Beijing a chance to send a signal to others in the 17+1 group thinking of following suit
- Vilnius also feels further punishment may be in store, but is unlikely to change course
