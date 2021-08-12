Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the verdict for Spavor comes after more than 2½ years of arbitrary detention, “a lack of transparency in the legal process and a trial that did not satisfy even the minimum standards required by international law.” Photo: Reuters
‘Arrogant’: China rejects Canada’s claims over ‘unjust’ Spavor and Schellenberg verdicts
- A diplomatic back and forth between Beijing and Ottawa flared up after Canadians Robert Schellenberg and Michael Spavor appeared in Chinese courts this week
- Beijing says comments by Canada are ‘interfering in Chinese judicial organs and trespassing on the concept that everyone is equal before the law’
Topic | Canada
