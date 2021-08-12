Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin last month said the US sought “constructive, stable” ties with China but would “not flinch” if its interests were threatened. Photo: AFP
US defence chief Lloyd Austin has yet to speak with Chinese counterpart, Pentagon says
- Beijing has reportedly rejected requests for talks with vice-chairman of Central Military Commission and wants Austin to meet defence minister
- But a Pentagon spokesman has again said the meeting should be with General Xu Qiliang
Topic | China's military
