The railway bridge will go through its first trial run in two weeks. Photo: VCG The railway bridge will go through its first trial run in two weeks. Photo: VCG
China /  Diplomacy

China-Russia railway bridge on track for first test run

  • It is expected to be fully operational next year and likely to boost trade between the neighbours as they face growing pressure from the West
  • Bridge will connect the countries across the Heilong River, and Russian Railways official says it will mainly be used to transport coal and iron ore

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 8:56pm, 12 Aug, 2021

