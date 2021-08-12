The railway bridge will go through its first trial run in two weeks. Photo: VCG
China-Russia railway bridge on track for first test run
- It is expected to be fully operational next year and likely to boost trade between the neighbours as they face growing pressure from the West
- Bridge will connect the countries across the Heilong River, and Russian Railways official says it will mainly be used to transport coal and iron ore
Topic | China-Russia relations
