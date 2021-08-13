Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home in Vancouver to attend her extradition hearing on Wednesday. Photo: AP Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home in Vancouver to attend her extradition hearing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Meng Wanzhou defrauded HSBC without causing loss, extradition case is told, as diplomatic storm swirls outside court

  • Canadian government lawyer says Huawei executive caused HSBC to suffer ‘deprivation’ by lying about Iran business and exposing bank to potential risk
  • The endgame for Meng’s extradition case coincides with China convicting Canadian Michael Spavor of espionage, and harsh exchanges between Beijing and Ottawa

Updated: 4:40am, 13 Aug, 2021

