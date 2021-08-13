The wreckage of a bus carrying Chinese and Pakistani workers is seen at the bottom of a ravine after the vehicle plunged into it following a blast in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on July 14. Thirteen people were killed, including nine Chinese workers. Photo: Xinhua The wreckage of a bus carrying Chinese and Pakistani workers is seen at the bottom of a ravine after the vehicle plunged into it following a blast in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on July 14. Thirteen people were killed, including nine Chinese workers. Photo: Xinhua
The wreckage of a bus carrying Chinese and Pakistani workers is seen at the bottom of a ravine after the vehicle plunged into it following a blast in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on July 14. Thirteen people were killed, including nine Chinese workers. Photo: Xinhua
Pakistan blames Indian and Afghan spy agencies for bus blast that killed Chinese workers

  • ‘Clear nexus’ seen between Pakistani Taliban and the intelligence services of the two neighbouring nations, Pakistan’s foreign minister says
  • China denounces use of terrorism for geopolitical gains and calls for a united front to uphold regional security interests

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 6:00pm, 13 Aug, 2021

