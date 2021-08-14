Afghan army soldiers guard a road in Herat province amid skirmishes with the Taliban. Photo: TNS Afghan army soldiers guard a road in Herat province amid skirmishes with the Taliban. Photo: TNS
Afghan army soldiers guard a road in Herat province amid skirmishes with the Taliban. Photo: TNS
Afghanistan
China /  Diplomacy

exclusive | China should pressure Taliban in 2 ways, Afghanistan’s envoy says

  • Ambassador Javid Ahmad Qaem welcomes China’s contact with the Taliban but says its ‘best bet is the government of Afghanistan’
  • He proposes two ways in which China’s relations in the region can be used to influence the situation in its troubled neighbouring country

Topic |   Afghanistan
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 6:00am, 14 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Afghan army soldiers guard a road in Herat province amid skirmishes with the Taliban. Photo: TNS Afghan army soldiers guard a road in Herat province amid skirmishes with the Taliban. Photo: TNS
Afghan army soldiers guard a road in Herat province amid skirmishes with the Taliban. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE