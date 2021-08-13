Russian troops take part in the joint drills with the PLA in China’s northwestern region of Ningxia. Photo: Reuters Russian troops take part in the joint drills with the PLA in China’s northwestern region of Ningxia. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China-Russia military drill makes room for combined force against US

  • For the first time the two armies used a joint command and control system in a move which echoes the Nato approach
  • Chinese and Russian troops were integrated and shared equipment during the joint operations

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Catherine Wong
Updated: 9:30pm, 13 Aug, 2021

