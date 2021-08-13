Russian troops take part in the joint drills with the PLA in China’s northwestern region of Ningxia. Photo: Reuters
China-Russia military drill makes room for combined force against US
- For the first time the two armies used a joint command and control system in a move which echoes the Nato approach
- Chinese and Russian troops were integrated and shared equipment during the joint operations
Topic | China-Russia relations
Russian troops take part in the joint drills with the PLA in China’s northwestern region of Ningxia. Photo: Reuters