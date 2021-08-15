Global demand for shipping containers has left some African countries facing delays in receiving goods from China. Photo: Xinhua
Africa-China trade slowed by container shortage as Covid-19 hits shipping
- As economies reopen, demand from China-Europe and trans-Pacific trade routes drives up shipping costs, making them more lucrative
- Routes to Africa have been affected by the resulting delays and further rising costs
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Global demand for shipping containers has left some African countries facing delays in receiving goods from China. Photo: Xinhua