Global demand for shipping containers has left some African countries facing delays in receiving goods from China. Photo: Xinhua Global demand for shipping containers has left some African countries facing delays in receiving goods from China. Photo: Xinhua
Global demand for shipping containers has left some African countries facing delays in receiving goods from China. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Africa-China trade slowed by container shortage as Covid-19 hits shipping

  • As economies reopen, demand from China-Europe and trans-Pacific trade routes drives up shipping costs, making them more lucrative
  • Routes to Africa have been affected by the resulting delays and further rising costs

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 12:03pm, 15 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Global demand for shipping containers has left some African countries facing delays in receiving goods from China. Photo: Xinhua Global demand for shipping containers has left some African countries facing delays in receiving goods from China. Photo: Xinhua
Global demand for shipping containers has left some African countries facing delays in receiving goods from China. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE