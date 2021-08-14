The US says it stands with Lithuania over its decision to foster ties with Taiwan. Photo: Shutterstock The US says it stands with Lithuania over its decision to foster ties with Taiwan. Photo: Shutterstock
China / Diplomacy

US stands with Lithuania against ‘coercive’ China, State Department says

  • Wendy Sherman reaffirms Washington’s support for Vilnius over its decision to develop relations with Taiwan
  • Beijing is making an example of the Baltic state to deter others on the issue, analyst says

Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 3:56pm, 14 Aug, 2021

