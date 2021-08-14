The US says it stands with Lithuania over its decision to foster ties with Taiwan. Photo: Shutterstock
US stands with Lithuania against ‘coercive’ China, State Department says
- Wendy Sherman reaffirms Washington’s support for Vilnius over its decision to develop relations with Taiwan
- Beijing is making an example of the Baltic state to deter others on the issue, analyst says
Topic | US-China relations
