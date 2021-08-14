The Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo has been at the centre of rows between Japan and its neighbours. Photo: AFP
China condemns Japanese minister’s visit to controversial Yasukuni Shrine
- Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi visits site where convicted war criminals are interred, as does Economic Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura
- Beijing slams ‘symbol of Japanese militarism and its wartime aggressions’, while South Korea expresses grave concern
Topic | China-Japan relations
