South Korean and US troops will take part in their annual summer military exercises next week. Photo: Yonhap via AP
North Korea and China must team up to take on ‘common US threat in Asia-Pacific’
- Pyongyang’s ambassador in Beijing says Washington’s military exercises are being used to tighten its encirclement of China
- As long as US troops stay in South Korea, the problem will not be eliminated, he says
Topic | North Korea
South Korean and US troops will take part in their annual summer military exercises next week. Photo: Yonhap via AP