Military personnel prepare equipment for a joint military drill by the Chinese and Russian forces in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua Military personnel prepare equipment for a joint military drill by the Chinese and Russian forces in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua
Military personnel prepare equipment for a joint military drill by the Chinese and Russian forces in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Why China and Russia might find common security ground in Afghanistan

  • As US forces pull out of the Central Asian state, China is concerned that ETIM could use the area to launch attacks in Xinjiang and elsewhere
  • Russia also has interests in the area, including keeping drug smuggling at bay

Topic |   Central Asia
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 6:00am, 15 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Military personnel prepare equipment for a joint military drill by the Chinese and Russian forces in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua Military personnel prepare equipment for a joint military drill by the Chinese and Russian forces in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua
Military personnel prepare equipment for a joint military drill by the Chinese and Russian forces in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE