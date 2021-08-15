Demand is growing for electric vehicle batteries – and the metals used to make them. Photo: AFP Demand is growing for electric vehicle batteries – and the metals used to make them. Photo: AFP
Demand is growing for electric vehicle batteries – and the metals used to make them. Photo: AFP
Africa
China /  Diplomacy

Why China is making a big play for Congolese cobalt – and other critical minerals

  • A number of Chinese companies have interests in DRC operations mining primary commodities for electric vehicle batteries
  • The US needs to rethink supply chains if it is to be competitive in the future green economy, analyst says

Topic |   Africa
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 10:00am, 15 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Demand is growing for electric vehicle batteries – and the metals used to make them. Photo: AFP Demand is growing for electric vehicle batteries – and the metals used to make them. Photo: AFP
Demand is growing for electric vehicle batteries – and the metals used to make them. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE