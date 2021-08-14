An Indian spy agency was accused by Pakistan of being involved in the attack on a bus that killed 13 people last month. Photo: AFP An Indian spy agency was accused by Pakistan of being involved in the attack on a bus that killed 13 people last month. Photo: AFP
An Indian spy agency was accused by Pakistan of being involved in the attack on a bus that killed 13 people last month. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

India denies involvement in bus blast that killed Chinese workers in Pakistan

  • New Delhi accuses Pakistan of trying to deflect attention from it being ‘the epicentre of regional instability and a safe haven for proscribed terrorists’
  • Thirteen were killed in the July 14 attack on a bus carrying Chinese and Pakistani workers to the Dasu hydropower project

Topic |   China-India relations
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 7:37pm, 14 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Indian spy agency was accused by Pakistan of being involved in the attack on a bus that killed 13 people last month. Photo: AFP An Indian spy agency was accused by Pakistan of being involved in the attack on a bus that killed 13 people last month. Photo: AFP
An Indian spy agency was accused by Pakistan of being involved in the attack on a bus that killed 13 people last month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE