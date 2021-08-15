Photos of Zhang Zhehan at the Yasukuni Shrine in 2018 resurfaced as China marked the 76th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II. Photo: Weibo
Chinese actor Zhang Zhehan faces domestic boycott over 2018 photos at Japan’s Yasukuni Shrine
- The semi-official China Association of Performing Arts says a public figure has no excuse for ignorance and asks members to boycott Zhang
- Its statement, on anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II, follows Zhang’s apology for photos at shrine where Japanese war criminals are interred
Topic | China-Japan relations
