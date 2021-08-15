People visit Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo to pay tribute to the country’s war dead on Sunday, the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II. Photo: EPA-EFE People visit Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo to pay tribute to the country’s war dead on Sunday, the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II. Photo: EPA-EFE
China hits out at Japan over ministers’ Yasukuni Shrine visits

  • Beijing says the cabinet members’ actions reflect Tokyo’s ‘wrong attitude’ to its history of aggression
  • Prime minister and emperor take a more low-key approach to mark 76th anniversary of Japan’s World War II defeat

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 15 Aug, 2021

