People visit Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo to pay tribute to the country’s war dead on Sunday, the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II. Photo: EPA-EFE
China hits out at Japan over ministers’ Yasukuni Shrine visits
- Beijing says the cabinet members’ actions reflect Tokyo’s ‘wrong attitude’ to its history of aggression
- Prime minister and emperor take a more low-key approach to mark 76th anniversary of Japan’s World War II defeat
Topic | Yasukuni Shrine
