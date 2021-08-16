Taliban fighters have taken control of Afghanistan’s presidential palace in Kabul. Photo: AP Taliban fighters have taken control of Afghanistan’s presidential palace in Kabul. Photo: AP
China, Russia embassies stay put in Afghanistan as US and allies flee Taliban

  • Collapse of Afghan government sets off evacuation scramble but Beijing and Moscow have no current plans to remove staff
  • Chinese embassy warns its nationals to stay indoors, take safety precautions and keep a close watch on the situation

Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 11:54am, 16 Aug, 2021

