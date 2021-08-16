The PLA’s J-16 fighter jets will be among Chinese military aircraft making their debut at the International Army Games in Russia on August 23. Photo: 81.com
China’s advanced PLA aircraft ready for Russian debut in sign of growing mutual trust
- The J-10B and J-16 fighter jets, and the Y-20 large transport aircraft will be among 11 Chinese aircraft at the International Military Games next week
- Move reflects deepening China-Russia ties, as well as a more open publicity strategy from the Chinese military
