China’s advanced PLA aircraft ready for Russian debut in sign of growing mutual trust

  • The J-10B and J-16 fighter jets, and the Y-20 large transport aircraft will be among 11 Chinese aircraft at the International Military Games next week
  • Move reflects deepening China-Russia ties, as well as a more open publicity strategy from the Chinese military

Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 7:57pm, 16 Aug, 2021

The PLA’s J-16 fighter jets will be among Chinese military aircraft making their debut at the International Army Games in Russia on August 23. Photo: 81.com
