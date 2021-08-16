Saturday’s earthquake was the latest disaster to hit Haiti. Photo: Bloomberg Saturday’s earthquake was the latest disaster to hit Haiti. Photo: Bloomberg
Could Haiti’s woes offer Beijing an opportunity to win over another Taiwan ally?

  • The island was plunged into turmoil following the assasination of its president and is now threatened by a tropical storm days after a deadly earthquake
  • Taipei has already pledged US$500,000 in aid, but observers say it can offer Covid-19 vaccines to preempt mainland China’s overtures

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 8:38pm, 16 Aug, 2021

