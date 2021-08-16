Crowds fleeing the Taliban advance brave barbed wire as they try to get inside Kabul’s international airport on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Afghan chaos left by US should be a warning to Taiwan: Chinese media
- ‘Ignoble’ pull-out hurts US credibility and would make allies doubt its commitment, observers say, as Chinese media sees proof of decaying US hegemony
- Wavering faith among regional partners could make the US ramp up efforts to counter China, caution analysts
Topic | War in Afghanistan
