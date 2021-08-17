Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaving her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Monday. Photo: Reuters Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaving her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaving her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

US charges against Meng Wanzhou turn fraud law ‘on its head’, her lawyer says in final week of extradition case

  • There was no causal link between the Huawei executive’s conduct and any negative impact on her alleged victim, HSBC, said lawyer Mark Sandler
  • The ‘unprecedented’ theory that Meng put the bank at risk of breaking US sanctions on Iran was ‘factually and legally untenable’, her lawyers wrote

Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:44am, 17 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaving her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Monday. Photo: Reuters Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaving her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaving her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE