Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaving her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
US charges against Meng Wanzhou turn fraud law ‘on its head’, her lawyer says in final week of extradition case
- There was no causal link between the Huawei executive’s conduct and any negative impact on her alleged victim, HSBC, said lawyer Mark Sandler
- The ‘unprecedented’ theory that Meng put the bank at risk of breaking US sanctions on Iran was ‘factually and legally untenable’, her lawyers wrote
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
