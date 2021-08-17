Foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia (left) and Wang Yi of China meet in the Chinese city of Guilin on March 22. In a phone call on Monday, the top diplomats pledged to work together to protect national interests in Afghanistan. Photo: AFP
Turmoil in Afghanistan binding China and Russia even closer
- Top diplomats of Beijing and Moscow pledge to protect interests in Afghanistan and urge the Taliban to cut terror links
- Western efforts to divide ‘trustworthy, reliable and invincible’ partners will not succeed, Chinese foreign minister says of Russia ties
Topic | Afghanistan
Foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia (left) and Wang Yi of China meet in the Chinese city of Guilin on March 22. In a phone call on Monday, the top diplomats pledged to work together to protect national interests in Afghanistan. Photo: AFP