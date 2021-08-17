Taliban fighters stand guard on Tuesday outside the Green Zone of Kabul where most embassies are situated, a day after the insurgent group took control of the Afghan capital. Photo: EPA-EFE Taliban fighters stand guard on Tuesday outside the Green Zone of Kabul where most embassies are situated, a day after the insurgent group took control of the Afghan capital. Photo: EPA-EFE
Fall of Kabul sends big players US, China, Russia into diplomatic flurry over Afghan future

  • China ready to work with US to ensure a ‘soft landing’ in Afghanistan, but says Washington would need to dial back the pressure on its strategic rival
  • Concerns about Afghan projects and terrorism spilling over to Xinjiang may see Beijing pursue a stronger relationship with the Taliban, observers say

Sarah ZhengWendy Wu
Sarah Zheng in Hong Kong and Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 11:20pm, 17 Aug, 2021

