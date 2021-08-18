A Taliban fighter mans a machine gun during a patrol along a Kabul street on Monday, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan’s 20-year war. Photo: AFP A Taliban fighter mans a machine gun during a patrol along a Kabul street on Monday, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan’s 20-year war. Photo: AFP
A Taliban fighter mans a machine gun during a patrol along a Kabul street on Monday, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan’s 20-year war. Photo: AFP
Taliban’s haul of US weapons may add to problems in region, analysts say

  • Insurgents seized guns, ammunition, helicopters and combat aircraft from Afghan forces
  • Chinese military researcher says some of it could help fuel expansion of extremist and terrorist groups

Minnie Chan
Updated: 6:47am, 18 Aug, 2021

