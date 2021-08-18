Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co., leaves her home in Vancouver to attend her extradition hearing on Tuesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co., leaves her home in Vancouver to attend her extradition hearing on Tuesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Meng Wanzhou’s extradition lawyer denies she risked HSBC’s reputation or loans, citing ‘evidentiary vacuum’ in fraud case

  • US prosecutors had put up a ‘no-loss, no-risk-of-loss’ fraud case, failing to establish the deprivation essential to the charge, says lawyer Scott Fenton
  • Even if HSBC was induced to take economic decisions because of Meng’s assurances about Huawei’s Iran dealings, this did not represent deprivation, he said

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 3:46am, 18 Aug, 2021

