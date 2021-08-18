Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, during a briefing at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: UPI/Bloomberg Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, during a briefing at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: UPI/Bloomberg
White House rebuts Chinese claim that Afghanistan withdrawal suggests weakening support for Taiwan

  • ‘When it comes to Taiwan, it is a fundamentally different question, in a different context,’ US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says
  • Remarks come after Chinese state media say withdrawal shows US to be an unreliable partner, one Taiwan should not depend on

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 6:18am, 18 Aug, 2021

