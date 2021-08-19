Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (centre) welcomes a Taliban delegation in Tianjin last month. Photo: Twitter
Beijing can’t yet trust Taliban’s terrorism promises, Chinese experts warn
- Doubts over Taliban’s ability to cut ties with forces requested by China, because it has fought alongside them, experts say
- China does not yet recognise Taliban government, but building relations after the group took power in Afghanistan may aid counterterrorism efforts
Topic | Afghanistan
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (centre) welcomes a Taliban delegation in Tianjin last month. Photo: Twitter